Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant says ‘Tejasswi's a threat to Karan’; Salman Khan advises actor to focus on herself

The upcoming weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 will be full of entertainment. The host Salman Khan will be taking class of the contestants and especially Rakhi Sawant. In the promo of the episode, it is seen that Salman Khan reprimands Rakhi for commenting on Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship.

In the promo of the upcoming weekend episode, it is seen that Salman Khan has serious chat with Rakhi Sawant. She has been adding a lot of fuel to the fire between her fellow housemates. Salman says that Rakhi had given ‘verdict’ that if Tejasswi gets the ticket to finale, then Karan’s winning chances will be reduced by 99 percent. He asks her why she said that to Karan, to which she replied, “Vo unka boyfriend aur vo bohot emotional ho jate hai”. She adds that Tejasswi is threat to Karan’s winning. Salman also points out the she commented on Karan and Tejasswi coming closer. He said, “Agar aapko jalan hoti hai toh aap mat dekho”. Further he asks her why she says that she knows that network and Karan or Tejasswi will win. He said, “Aapko itna sab kuch kaise pata hai? Aur jo show ko conduct kar raha hai, unko bhi nahi pata?”

In the episode, he will also tell Rakhi that when she entered the show, she was very entertaining, but now she has become boring. He tells her to focus on herself and not others.



