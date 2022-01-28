Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant scares Pratik Sehajpal by disguising as a ghost

The finale week of Bigg Boss 15 has begun, and the competition has become quite fierce. The candidates are seen putting up their best efforts in order to win the tasks and take home the trophy and reward money. In Thursday’s episode, in a sad twist of events, Rakhi Sawant got eliminated from the show and bid everyone a teary goodbye. However, prior to that, the episode did have some hilarious Rakhi moments. In one scene, she scared another contest, Pratik Sehajpal, being disguised in a ghost avatar.

At the beginning of this particular scene, Rakhi could be seen dressed up as a scary ghost in white clothes and disheveled hair. She also had painted her face chalk white and drew numerous scars on her face and completed the look with bright red lipstick. Tiptoeing, she went inside the washroom, waiting for her target to come. Meanwhile, Pratik came to the washroom area to rinse his mouth. Feeling a bit weird, he called out ‘who’s there?’ Hearing no one, he went inside one of the cubicles to do his business.

Rakhi peaked from her cubicle to check on him. After Pratik came out, he opened Rakhi’s cubicle by half opening it. When he stepped back, Rakhi came out to scare Pratik. Pratik was shaken to the bones, let out a scream, and rushed out of the room. Rakhi, who was left alone in the room, started laughing as she successfully fulfilled her goal of scaring Pratik. The whole scene was super hilarious.

