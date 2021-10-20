Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant on Shamita being age shamed by Afsana: I was also attacked by Aly Goni

In a recent chat with ETimes, Rakhi Sawant opened up on Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty being age shamed by Afsana Khan on the show. Rakhi said, “What Afsana has done is wrong. I was also attacked by Aly Goni who called me Bua on the show. I politely said that he would also grow old in some years. But there is one thing you have to know: everyone who enters the Bigg Boss house panics sooner or later. Afsana got it first. She is probably a lonely person who has struggled in life and hasn’t received love or even education.”

Rakhi further said, “I also had it in me and wanted that attention. But I started living my life and surrendered myself to God. I grew up in a chawl and didn’t have an education. I was also lonely but I worked in my life. People can judge you, curse you and talk anything about you. I don’t believe in hitting back at people. And Afsana is like me. We have not been taught how to speak softly. I respect both Shilpa and Shamita. They are celebrities and Bigg Boss is a place for people from all strata of life.”

Rakhi spoke about Afsana’s panic attack and said, “She had one while she was in quarantine and was sent back to her hometown and later called back by the producers of the show. Also, like I said, everyone doesn't come from the same background. Those coming from villages have not seen the glamourous world. They behave on camera the way they behave at home. And I also know people who don’t show their real face in the Bigg Boss house.”

