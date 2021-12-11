Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant steps into her Julie avatar, makes THIS contestant scream in fear

Rakhi Sawant is back at it again! In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, it is seen that Rakhi transforms into her Julie avatar as she dons a ragged, oversized white dress, and wears flawlessly creepy makeup with dark eyes, stitches, and scars. Her disheveled hair accentuates her scary look even more. For the unversed, Rakhi had introduced the character of Julie – a 200-year-old spirit who resides in the Bigg Boss house – in the last season of the popular reality show. In the current season, she has turned into this hilarious character for the second time in the latest episode.

Julie, aka Rakhi, starts her act by interacting with Shamita Shetty in the garden area. Shamita asks her who she is. ‘Julie’, replies Rakhi. She also says that she has been in the Bigg Boss house for the last 200 years. Shamita tells her that she has not seen her there any day, to which Rakhi replies that only she and Raqesh used to be in the Bigg Boss house in the beginning. Shamita is pleasantly shocked and jokingly says that that is why Raqesh’s thoughts are so old-school. Rakhi then goes to the living area. Seeing Rakhi in Julie’s avatar, Tejasswi Prakash shrieks in fear and hides behind a sofa. While Rakhi stays behind her, Tejasswi keeps on screaming and requests her to not do this. She also keeps on saying ‘sorry’ and that she will start crying.

Karan Kundrra helps Tejasswi get back up on the sofa, while she keeps her eyes closed. When she asks where Rakhi is, Rajiv and Karan lie that she has gone back into the bedroom. As Tejasswi opens her eyes, she sees Rakhi there and screams and hugs Karan again, while he and Rajiv laugh. Rakhi then leaves the spot.

In other news, Rakhi Sawant won in the latest ‘Ring of Ticket To Finale’ task and became the first VIP contestant to directly enter the Bigg Boss 15 finale week.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's hubby Ritesh's first wife accuses him of domestic violence: He beat me for hours