Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant stirs up another controversy for passing a homophobic comment on Rajiv Adatia

Bigg Boss 15 has been striking controversies from the very start of the show. With the entry of Rakhi Sawant in the house, drama is sure to follow. The actress had entered the house with her husband Ritesh and has already striked up controversy in the show. After her entry, Rakhi had made a homophobic comment against Rajiv Adatia when he served her very sweet tea.

Rakhi has stirred controversy over Rajiv Adatia. He had promised during the weekend ka vaar episode that he will snatch away the entertainment tag from Rakhi Sawant this season, and he seems to have started working on his game plan. After her entry, Rakhi had made a homophobic comment against Rajiv Adatia.

For the uninitiated, Rakhi had told Nishant while Rajiv was standing there, “Ye Rajiv khud bhi Meetha hai Aur itni meethi chai banayi hai”. Though the words were muted by channel, it was very clear from Rakhi’s gestures what she exactly stated.

In the latest episode, Rajiv was seen complaining about it to Rashami and Umar. He told them she called him ‘Meetha’ the other day and he didn’t react that time as he was not aware about what the word exactly meant. But he felt very bad after learning it’s meaning. Umar supported Rajiv on it, while Rashami advised Rajiv to convey his feelings to Rakhi that he is upset because the latter has that habit of saying things just for fun.

Recently in the show, the weekend ka vaar episode also saw a huge fight between Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and Karan Kundrra during a task, when Ritesh called Tejasswi and Karan's relationship fake.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant fears Tejasswi Prakash & others flirting with her hubby; Says ‘he is so handsome’