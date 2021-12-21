Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant suspects Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai have an affair

Bigg Boss 15 is gradually approaching its finale and the drama and entertainment quotient of the show seems to be increasing every day. Throughout the several seasons of Bigg Boss, we have seen that many contestants get romantically involved during the stint of the show. While some last, others fizzle away with time. This season, after Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal got into a relationship, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also started developing a liking for each other. And now, in the latest episode, Rakhi Sawant suspects that Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai are having an affair as well.

In the latest episode, we see Rashami and Umar sit close together while they have a discussion. On seeing Rakhi approach the room, Rashami playfully hugs Umar. Rakhi peeps through the glass and then opens the door and asks them what is going on. Umar and Rashami reply that they are just doing what everybody is, and what is trending currently. Rashami further asks if Umar will ever change and he jokingly replies that if seasons can change, so can he.

The next morning, Rakhi asks Devoleena if she knew about Rashami and Umar’s affair, and the latter says no. Rakhi then asks Devoleena for her hand and the actress extends her palm. Rakhi pretends to write on her palm and says that although Rashami and Umar might act like they are having an affair inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, they are not a couple outside of the show. Rakhi then goes on to pretend to sign her written statement, while Devoleena cracks up.

In other news, Devoleena also expressed to Pratik Sehajpal that she got attracted to him during the show.

