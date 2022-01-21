Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant tells Tejasswi Prakash to not act ‘bechari’ as she cries during task

With each passing day, Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 is getting interested. With emotional episodes, twists and turns, and wild card entries, the reality show is keeping the audience hooked with their TV screens. As the finale nears, the housemates are working really hard to reconstruct their alliances, strategies and to redesign their game plan to win the given tasks to remain in the game. A similar situation was seen inside the house when Bigg Boss gave the famous ‘Ticket To Finale’ task in the latest episode. Contestants geared up to win the ticket for finales.

During the task, Tejasswi Prakash apparently started getting emotional when she started losing the game and with teary-eyed, she was seen talking to her friends Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai. Another housemate Rakhi Sawant saw her crying and asked her to not play any sympathy card when she is willingly losing the game. She also told the Swaragini actress to not act ‘bechari’. However, Tejasswi was seen refuting that she was crying and sat down on the bench. Later, Prateek Sehajpal too asked Tejasswi to not cry if it is her choice to lose in the task.

However, Rakhi’s words did not go well with Tejasswi’s boyfriend Karan and the duo got into argument. Karan also told Rakhi to not use words such as woman card, etc. as it is not right for using them for anyone. Later, Prateek came to solve the matter and said that Rakhi was joking and did not actually mean it. Although, Tejasswi resisted Prateek’s argument.

The finale of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 will take place in February 2022.

