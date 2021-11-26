Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant welcomes husband in the house by dancing on ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’

The contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be getting a huge surprise with the entry of three wildcard contestants in the show. One among them is the actress and popular entertainer Rakhi Sawant. All the housemates will be seen getting excited to see them. But they will find another surprise when Rakhi announces on camera that for the first time ever, she is going to introduce her husband to everyone on national television.

She is seen dancing to 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya'. The mukhya dwaar (main door) of the house opens and Rakhi's husband Ritesh walks inside wearing a sehra. Rakhi does his aarti and touches his feet. She also jokes that along with the public, barah mulkon ki police bhi aap ko dhoondh rahi thi, leaving everyone in splits.

Before entering the house, Rakhi told Bombay Times that people accused her of lying about her husband just for the sake of publicity, but she is now all set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house with him. There were speculations about Ritesh's entry last season also, but things did not work out and finally now he is entering the show.

In last night's episode, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian were eliminated from the show as they received less votes as compared to Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia. Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. They bid a tearful goodbye to the remaining contestants.



