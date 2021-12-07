Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant worries about hubby Ritesh cheating on her, confides in Nishant Bhat

Bigg Boss 15 seems to be getting more interesting each passing day. A couple of weeks back, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh entered the house as VIP wildcard contestants along with Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijit Bichukale. It won’t be wrong to say that the entertainment quotient on the show has increased ever since then. In tonight’s episode, the VIP contestants were all about expressing their vulnerabilities. While Devoleena shared her emotional baggage with Ritesh, Rakhi confided in Nishant and told him that she worries about Ritesh cheating on her.

In tonight’s episode, it was seen that an emotional Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens about her past relationship while talking to Ritesh, while the latter listens and comforts her. In the meanwhile, Rakhi and Nishant are seen seated together in the garden area having breakfast, just opposite Devoleena and Ritesh. Rakhi told Nishant that she had been requesting her husband Ritesh to visit her, but he never did. Now that he is here, she has not let him go anywhere. Rakhi also said that although she is officially his wife, she has fears about Ritesh being infidel in their marriage. Nishant refuted her doubt and said that it is not so. Rakhi does not get convinced. Instead, she said that she never lies, and one day, Ritesh will confess about this himself.

Later in the night, Rakhi asked Ritesh what he was talking about with Devoleena and why she got so emotional. She also warned Ritesh saying Devoleena will cheat him in the game and is just making an emotional fool out of him. An irked Ritesh was seen getting out of bed and telling Rakhi to not teach him as she is a contestant.

