Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's hubby Ritesh's first wife accuses him of domestic violence: He beat me for hours

Bigg Boss 15 has become super interesting after the entry of wildcard contestants like Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh. Well, Rakhi has always been grabbing headlines because of her husband. For a long time, his identity was hidden from the public. In the last season, Rakhi had also urged Bigg Boss to bring Ritesh and her wish got fulfilled in the ongoing season. And now, a report is coming in that his first wife Snigdha Priya has accused him of domestic violence.

As reported by BollywoodLife, Snigdha made some shocking revelations about him and revealed that she had faced physical abuse. She even said that Ritesh is not an NRI, moreover, his family was also not quite well too. “He used to physically abuse me and hit me black and blue. I let go of it as he would later apologize. But one unfortunate day, he hit me continuously for four hours,” she added. The two got married in Bettiah in Bihar in 2014.

Both even have a son. She separated from him in 2017. Snigdha also said that she would love to enter Bigg Boss and expose Ritesh in front of Rakhi. She mentioned that he married Rakhi because of money.

It is worth mentioning here that some reports have suggested that Ritesh was a cameraman on the show and had nothing to do with Rakhi. On the show, Rakhi also got into a massive fight with co-contestant Abhijeet Bichukale, who referred to her husband as ‘Bhaade ka pati’.

