Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi's 'bhoot' avatar to Salman Khan messing Karan's name, top 5 funny moments of the season

The 15th season of the mega successful show, Bigg Boss is coming to a conclusion. On the 29 and 30 January, the star-studded grand finale will take place. Recently, Rakhi Sawant was evicted from the competition, leaving Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal as the top six candidates. It is no secret that this was one of the most entertaining seasons of Bigg Boss. Be it Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship or Rakhi’s antics, the show kept its viewers hooked to their TVs. We are sure the fans will miss the show greatly once it ends. Thus, here’s a small tribute to one of the most entertaining shows of Indian TV. These are the top 5 hilarious moments of Bigg Boss 15 that left its audience in splits.

Rakhi’s Bhoot Avatar

This one is super fresh. Just before Rakhi was evicted, she dressed up as a scary ghost in white clothes and disheveled hair. She also had painted her face chalk white and drew numerous scars on her face and completed the look with bright red lipstick. She even managed to scare fellow contestant Pratik, who yelled and ran for his life once he saw Rakhi’s eerie appearance.

Karan Kundrra was called Raj Kundra by Salman Khan

Because his surname is identical to Raj Kundra's, Karan Kundrra has been the butt of many jokes. Despite the presence of his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty in the house, Salman did not go easy on Karan and called him as Raj Kundra. The whole affair was quite hilarious.

Tejasswi’s wrong pronunciation of the word 'khush mizaj'

Tejasswi Prakash wasn't able to pronounce the term 'khush mizaj' once when she was conversing with Nishant Bhat under a table. Tejasswi, despite her best attempts and some assistance from Nishant, was unable to say it right. Tejasswi couldn’t stop laughing and rushed around the house in joy as Bigg Boss himself spoke the term with the correct pronunciation.

‘Rishta pakka samjhein?’

Tejasswi and Karan's relationship was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 15. Salman introduced Karan with Tejasswi's parents via virtual chat in one of the episodes, and he tried his hardest to communicate with them in Marathi. While they were still socialising, Salman interrupted the conversation and questioned Tejasswi's parents, "Wo sab theek hai, rishta pakka samjhein ki nahi?"

Rakhi’s Monjulika avatar

Sorry, Rakhi was just too entertaining for us to not mention another one of her avatars! This time Rakhi entertained her fellow contestants and audience by dressing up as Monjulika from Bhoothnath and she did a perfect job! Later, she even danced in front of the other contestants in a clumsy manner and made everyone laugh.