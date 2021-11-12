Bigg Boss 15: Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, and Vidya Balan to grace the weekend episode

In the present week, a lot of events have happened with the introduction of the VIP zone for the contestants. A lot of action and drama took place in the house because of this. Singer Afsana Khan was found getting angry at Rajiv Adatia and Shamita Shetty. She was eliminated from the house. Now all this will be addressed in the Weekend ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. As per reports by Telly chakkar, the weekend episode will be graced by celebs including Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, and Vidya Balan.

As per sources, it seems that Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, and Kartik Aryan will be gracing the show on the Weekend ka Vaar episode. Rani will be coming to promote her upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2, Vidya Balan will be coming to talk about her upcoming movie with Pratik Gandhi and Kartik Aaryan will be there to promote his upcoming movie Dhamaka.

It has not been stated yet that the celebrities will be entering the house and interacting with the contestants or not but they will surely be having a great time with Salman Khan.

This week the doors to the VIP zone opened for the contestants. Umar was the captain of the house; hence, he got special powers to select and eliminate contestants from becoming members of the VIP club. Umar chose Karan, Tejasswi, and Nishant as the VIP members. In the second round, Vishal won the round and became the fifth VIP member.

Since Afsana was eliminated from the show and Raqesh has been out for medical purposes, it will be interesting to see if there would be any elimination for this week.



