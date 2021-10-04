Bigg Boss 15: Ranveer Singh graces Salman Khan’s show, asks hosting tips for 'The Big Picture'

Television’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss, is back with it yet another new season and fans can hardly keep calm. The grand premiere of the -fronted show aired on Saturday, October 2nd, and it gave viewers a proper teaser of all the fun, drama, and entertainment that will be unfolding in the upcoming months. Tonight, amid Salman Khan introducing and welcoming the remaining contestants, the show was graced by none other than Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, following which both the actors had a blast together.

Both Salman and Ranveer had a lot of fun on the stage while they touched on several topics. The Padmaavat actor shared that he enjoyed watching Salman Khan on a single screen. He even recalled the time when he had converted a theatre in Paris into Chandan while watching the latter’s film Sultan. Ranveer was busy shooting for Befikre then. Ranveer then introduced his upcoming show The Big Picture – a quiz show that will mark Ranveer’s debut in television. As he will be hosting the show, Ranveer said that he is here to learn the skill from Salman Khan, who has been doing this for 12 years. Ranveer revealed that he has taken tips from Rohit Shetty and , but still wanted tips from Salman Khan.

Salman is also a producer of Ranveer’s upcoming television show which will premiere on Colors channel on 16th October. Taking a cue from the title of the show, Salman revealed that his ‘big picture’ is to keep working and to have a healthy family. At the same time, Ranveer’s big picture is to have a body and swag like Salman Khan. Moreover, Ranveer added that he would also like to have a farmhouse in Panvel. In regard to the concept of ‘lifelines’ in quiz shows, Salman joked how he and Sanjay Dutt got maximum lifelines in real life.

The duo also celebrated the recent news about cinemas in Maharashtra reopening from October 22nd. Ranveer’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi will be releasing in theatres this Diwali. In this regard, he quips that Salman Khan is the original Sooryavanshi, as the actor had featured in a film of the same name in the ‘90s.

