Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat hospitalized due to deteriorating health issues: Report

Much like in real life, every day is unpredictable in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Speaking of unpredictability, according to a report in a leading daily, Bigg Boss 15 wildcard contestant Raqesh Bapat has been hospitalized due to deteriorating health issues. Sources close to the show told the news portal that Raqesh was hospitalized on the afternoon of November 9th after he complained of immense pain due to kidney stones.

According to a report in ETimes, Raqesh Bapat is currently hospitalized. The actor reportedly complained of pain due to kidney stones on the night of the 8th of November, and he was taken out of the Bigg Boss 15 house yesterday, on the afternoon of November 9th. The Tum Bin actor is reportedly, currently under observation. The source added that he is expected to join the show soon post-recovery.

Raqesh entered the show last week as a wild card contestant, along with Neha Bhasin. For the unversed, both Raqesh and Neha were Bigg Boss OTT contestants along with Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat. Raqesh and Shamita, who were a ‘connection’ on Bigg Boss OTT, formed a close bond during their stint on the digital show. They later confessed feelings for each other.

Last week, Raqesh surprised the BB 15 contestants, especially Shamita, as he made an entry into the house wearing a Gorilla Suit. Their reunion was a rather emotional moment as both of them were seen getting emotional after weeks of being apart. Raqesh and Shamita spent some quality time together, as they went on a date organized by Bigg Boss in the latest episode.

