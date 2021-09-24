Bigg Boss 15: Is Raqesh Bapat a part of Salman Khan’s show? Here’s what he has to say

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to roll next weekend and the audience can’t keep calm about it. Interestingly, the 15th season of the popular reality show has come up with a new theme and will be having an interesting ensemble of contestants. While Bigg Boss 15 is set to go on air on October 2, there have been speculations about the contestants of the show. It has been revealed that so far three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT will be entering BB15.

Amid this, there are speculations if Raqesh Bapat, who was one of finalists of Bigg Boss OTT, will also be seen in Bigg Boss 15. When quizzed about the show, the actor told TOI that he has been approached for Bigg Boss 15 which will be hosted by . However, he emphasised that he is yet to sign the dotted line. “Well, I have been approached for that too and talks are on. Let's see what happens finally”, Raqesh was quoted saying. Apart from Raqesh, it is stated that Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt will be seen as contestants on Bigg Boss 15.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 15 will be coming up with some new twists for the contestants wherein they will be provided with fewer facilities and some strict guidelines. This isn’t all. During the recently held press conference, the makers also introduced two of the contestants of the show as Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht who are excited to be a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT’s Raqesh Bapat reveals his biggest lesson after participating in Karan Johar’s show