Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat says ‘felt like breaking TV’ as he slams Tejasswi for being insecure about Shamita

Bigg Boss 15 has finally come to its finale episode. One of the finalists will be declared as the winner of the season. For the upcoming episode, it is seen that all the former contestants of the show will be coming on the show and they will be interacting with the finalists. In the promo, Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat is seen slamming Tejasswi Prakash for connecting Shamita with Karan Kundrra.

The grand finale episode, which is going to be aired on 29 and 30 January, will be full of drama and action. In the recent promo, it is seen that all the previous contestants of the house are seen on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. Raqesh Bapat is seen interacting with Tejasswi Prakash as he clarifies on behalf of Shamita Shetty that she is not after Karan Kundrra. He says, “Tejasswi why were you doing all this? Mere mann kar raha tha TV tod du, itna gussa aa raha tha muje.” Tejasswi tries to justify, “It was action reaction”, to which he slams her. Shamita also says, “You have to admit when you are wrong”. But Tejasswi gives reply, “This is your insecurity not mine.”

See promo here- CLICK

There will also be numerous performances by the finalists of the season. There will also be a special tribute to late Sidharth Shukla in the show by Shehnaaz Gill.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty confesses she hasn’t seen the real Tejasswi Prakash