Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat says ‘Shamita Shetty deserves victory’ ahead of finale

Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end. The grand finale of the show is on January 30 and the top contestants are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai. Contestants are putting their best performance ahead ensuring to lift the trophy. Well, ahead of the finale, Raqesh Bapat has penned a note for his ladylove on social media and also urged fans to shower their support on the actress. In his note, he has mentioned that Shamita deserves to be a winner.

Raqesh writes, “We are with you @ShamitaShetty. guys it's time to show her all the love and support to win the trophy !!! We got this !! SHAMITA DESERVES BB VICTORY.” Shilpa Shetty also took to her Instagram handle and cheered for her sister. She wrote, “Meri Tunki apni jeet ke bahut kareeb hai. Hum sab ka dil jeet chuki hai, ab bas trophy jeetne ki deri hai… aur ismein mujhe aap sabki madad chahiye. Jaise hi voting lines open honge, please @shamitashetty_official ke liye vote kijiyega, taaqi woh #BiggBoss15 ki trophy apne saath laaye. Hum honge kaamyaab.”

As per the promo, the grand finale of the show will be held on 29th and 30th January at 8 PM. The grand finale is all set to be a big star-studded event. All the contestants of the season will also be marking their presence in the finale.

Recently, Devoleena and Abhijit were eliminated from the house. Earlier today, a promo was released in which Karan Kundrra made it clear to Tejasswi Prakash that he didn’t like her spending time with Nishant.

