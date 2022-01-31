Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat shares a love filled post for Shamita Shetty as he lauds her journey on the show

After creating much of a buzz in the town, Bigg Boss 15 has finally come to an end during the weekend and got its winner in Tejasswi Prakash. It was a tough fight between the 5 finalists Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal. And while Tejasswi lifted the trophy, her arch rival Shamita had won grabbed a lot of attention with her game on the show. Interestingly, Shamita’s main beau Raqesh Bapat has also sung praises for the actresses.

Taking to his Instagram account, Raqesh had shared a love filled pic with his ladylove which was clicked post the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. In the pic, Shamita looked stunning in her yellow outfit as she held Raqesh close to her who looped dapper in his royal blue shirt with a grey blazer. In the caption, Raqesh wrote how he is proud of Shamita’s journey on Bigg Boss 15. He wrote, “Learning, Un learning and learning again is a circle of our existence where Victory is subjective but Growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone's heart. I am so proud of you @shamitashetty_official. #ShaRa”.

Take a look at Raqesh Bapat’s post for Shamita Shetty:

To note, Raqesh and Shamita, who had found love in each other during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT, were seen winning hearts with their equation on Bigg Boss 15. In fact, the Tum Bin actor was seen cheering for Shamita during the grand finale and the actress had even confessed her love on national television.

