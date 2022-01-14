Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat showers love on GF Shamita Shetty, tweets ‘Tum dil ki dhadkan mein rehte ho’

Former Bigg Boss (BB) 15 contestant Raqesh Bapat never shies away from showcasing his love for his girlfriend Shamita Shetty who is currently part of the reality show. Time and again, he has shared something sweet regarding his ladylove on social media which left everyone in aww! After a recent episode of Bigg Boss 15 featured a fight between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita, Raqesh came out in support of his lady. To support her, he also tweeted a few words for Shamita that left everyone in delight.

In his tweet, Raqesh wrote, “Like another Shetty sung…tum dil ki dhadkan mein rehthey ho…rehthey ho @ShamitaShetty right back at u.” The couple’s fans couldn’t keep themselves calm after Raqesh’s sweet post and showered love in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “#ShaRa forever.” Another fan commented, “Aww.” For those who don’t know, Tum dil ki dhadkan mein rehte ho is a song from Shamita’s elder sister Shilpa Shetty’s movie Dhadkan, which was released in the year 2000.

See Raqesh’s tweet here:

Raqesh also took to Twitter to slam Tejasswi Prakash for her nasty comments on Shamita and accusing her of wanting to get close to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. During their fight, Tejasswi also said that Shamita wants to be Karan’s friend. To which, Shamita asked Karan to make her feel secure.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, and Neha Bhasin have also come out in support of Shamita Shetty and slammed Tejasswi Prakash for her distasteful comments.

