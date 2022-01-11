Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat supports ladylove Shamita Shetty weeks ahead of finale: Way to go

Time and again Raqesh Bapat has come out in support of his ladylove Shamita Shetty. Be it criticising Rakhi Sawant for mocking Shamita or lending his voice during the actress' fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Raqesh has never shied away from supporting his girlfriend. Well, the reality show, Bigg Boss 15 has now been extended for two more weeks, and while Shamita was eagerly waiting to be with her dear and near ones, she will have to hold a little longer. Nevertheless, the actress is being completely supported from outside the Bigg Boss house. Sister Shilpa Shetty, to best friend Neha Bhasin to boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, Shamita’s close ones are sending their love and good wishes to her inside the house.



A few moments back, after the recent episode aired, Raqesh Bapat took to his Twitter handle and penned a sweet little note. He wrote, “Captain @ShamitaShetty !! Way to go!! @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #biggboss15 #ShamitaShety.” Soon after Raqesh shared the post, his fans bombarded the comment section with wishes for Shamita. While many wished luck to the actress, others praised Raqesh for his support. One of the users wrote, “As always proud of his girl and showering his love and support #RaqeshBapat you are truly her One Man Army #ShamitaShetty can't wait for you to see all this love coming your way,” while the other one said, “AAAGYA HUMARA HERO!!! @ShamitaShetty @TheShilpaShetty @sunandashetty2 our raqu! We love you! Love the way you are going all out to support your queen! Hail the Queen my love 3 weeks to go… ShaRa.”

Apart from Raqesh, even Shilpa Shetty shared a post for her little sister Tunki. Shilpa thanked Neha Bhasin for her friendship and support for Shamita and wrote, “So jealous u got to speak to her @NehaBhasinTeam. Your love , friendship and support means so much to @ShamitaShetty and us #ShamitasTribe #ShamitaForTheWin #ShamitalsTheBoss”.