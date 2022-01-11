Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai and Abhijeet Bichukale lose Ticket to Finale

Bigg Boss 15 is riding high on drama, and the show recently witnessed a new twist. Wondering what it was? Well, read on to find out. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 witnessed Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra having another fight, this time over the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. However, the couple later solved their differences. During the episode, Bigg Boss announced to the contestants that the show will be extended by two weeks, i.e. till the end of January.

However, the housemates were shocked after Bigg Boss said that as the show has been extended, they will have to take away two Tickets to Finales from the VIP contestants. Before the task nomination task began, Shamita was seen discussing how difficult it would be for her to be in the house for another 21 days, while Karan Kundrra was excited and was heard telling Tejasswi that he was glad as she was with him in the game. He also reminded Tejasswi that he loved her.

Meanwhile, Rakhi tells Abhijit that Tejasswi is relying on Karan to get ahead on the show. However, Karan is very manipulative and will play for himself, said Rakhi. The nomination task began and the contestants voted against each other. After the task, Bigg Boss announced that Abhijit and Rashami received the most votes, and hence they lost the ticket to the finale and even got nominated.

Rakhi felt offended that Shamita and Nishant voted against her in the nomination task. She confronted them and asked them why they did so. On the other hand, Rashami was also quite upset that Karan nominated her during the task. The actress confronted him and told Karan that she felt he is stupid if he voted against her.