Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai calls Pratik Sehajpal a 'chalti phirti galti', latter lashes out

Bigg Boss has been entertaining Indian households for more than a decade now. The audience loves gossip and spice - and Bigg Boss delivers to that wonderfully. On that note, Bigg Boss season 15 has been an exceptionally interesting one filled with fights and drama. Today, a fight between Rashami and Pratik escalated so much so that Rashami called Pratik a living mistake of his parents. The latter was super agitated and the house witnessed an intense screaming competition.

Currently, the contestants are immersed in their ‘Ticket to Finale’ task which has revealed a lot of things among the contestants and changed a lot of dynamics as well. Since Yesterday, Nishant and Pratik have been engaged in a huge fight. Following suit today, Nishant at a point started announcing that everyone is fake and unreal here. Coming after him, Pratik questioned him about what he had ever done for him. Nishant in an aggravated tone said that he is a selfish person and Rashami taking his side shouted that Nishant played for him every time he needed him. While at first Pratik dismissed her, later her shouts and curses caught his attention and he called her a liar. Rashami repeatedly called him a mistake to which he asked whose mistake. Rashami answered saying ‘chalti phirti galti’. Pratik lashed out and asked her not to say that and include his parents. While she retaliated by ordering him not to bring the sympathy card, Pratik in his anger threw her cup. The whole screaming episode ended when other members butted in and took both the parties away.

