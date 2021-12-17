Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai confesses to Tejasswi Prakash about being unsure about Umar Riaz

Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz are among the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. They are seen having a great bond in the show. In the recent episode, Rashami Desai was seen fighting with Devoleena Bhattacharjee over the issues with Abhijit Bichukale’s behaviour. Umar Riaz was seen trying to calm down Rashami and telling her to stay out of it. She held him for being there for her and said, ‘I Love You’. But later she is seen getting doubtful about Umar's feelings.

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a showdown where the latter accused her of using her as a mouthpiece in Bigg Boss 13. Devoleena further said, she's got Umar Riaz as her spokesperson in Bigg Boss 15. The actress further said, "13 mein uske (Sidharth) peeche padi thi, yahan iske (Umar) peeche padi hai."

This left Rashami Desai furious and she asked Devoleena to not speak things about the previous season, and also questioned her for staying quiet when Abhijit used cuss words against Shamita Shetty. Rashami looked at Umar, who was seated on the sofa, held him and said, "I Love You" twice to sarcastically prove to Devoleena that she's right. Umar asked Rashami to calm down and sit with him.

Later, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai were lying down in the garden area and Tejasswi asked her if she feels anything for Umar Riaz. Rashami Desai replied, 'I like him' but I am scared. She further said, “Ab uske mann mein kya hai mujhe nahin pata.”

Tejasswi said that Umar is a nice guy, and that even she and Karan Kundrra are sailing in the same boat.



