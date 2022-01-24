Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale will have to face double eviction

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will bring a major shock for the contestants as Bigg Boss will be announcing double eviction. The eviction will take two contestants out of the race to finale in the start of the finale week. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale will be seen standing on podium as the names of the eliminated contestants will be declared.

Bigg Boss will announce that the journeys of two contestants will come to an end. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale are the three contestants, who did not get the Ticket to Finale. Due to this, they get nominated.

In upcoming episode, Bigg Boss wakes up contestants from their sleep and makes the three contestants stand on a podium. Rajiv Adatia is asked to press a buzzer, which creates fireworks around the nominated contestants. Tension is at its peak as Bigg Boss declares that two contestants who will get evicted just a week before the finale.

See promo here:

The weekend episode also saw some fun moments and fights. While Tejasswi Prakash’s parents gave a positive nod to her relationship with Karan Kundrra, the couple ended up fighting towards the end of the episode. It started with Karan writing ‘see you on the flip side’ on Tejasswi’s shirt during a task. Karan lost his cool and pushed a bench on which Tejasswi was sitting. Later, Karan tells Nishant that Tejasswi is upset for no reason.



