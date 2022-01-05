Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee perform ticket to finale task for over 13 hours

Bigg Boss 15 is heading towards the finale and the competition is getting intense day by day. In the recent episode, Devoleena and Rashami battled out for over 13 hours in the ticket to the finale task. Both the contestants gave their best and were even appreciated by Bigg Boss for their efforts.

Devoleena and Rashami stood on a pole while the rest of the housemates targeted them with all sorts of materials including -oil, water, detergent, masala and several other things. Rakhi, Nishant, Umar and others smashed water on them but they firmly stood on the pole. During the task, Pratik stood by his friend Devoleena, while Umar supported Rashami. Umar and Pratik even got into a massive fight during the task.

Bigg Boss even appreciated and praised Devoleena and Rashami for their efforts. After 13 hours, Bigg Boss raised the level of the competition and asked Devoleena and Rashami to remove their shoes and stand on the pole barefoot. He also told housemates to stop helping them as both continued to hold the pole for hours.

During the task, Devoleena requested Pratik to splash water on her body as she wanted to pee. In the end, Nishant splashed water on Devoleena's legs that she slipped from the pole.

Both of them scripted history by performing a task for hours continuously, however, in the end, Rashami reached the final week of the show.

