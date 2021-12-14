Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai feels Tejasswi Prakash is insecure of her, latter REACTS

For more than a decade, Bigg Boss has managed to keep its audience glued to their TVs with a daily dose of entertainment. The drama, gossip, and fights are just too addictive. Ever since the wild card contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh Singh made their entry into the house, the drama has only become juicier. In the latest episode, things took a pretty interesting turn when an infuriating conversation was unveiled between Tejasswi Praksh and Rashami Desai as Rashami claimed that Tejasswi was insecure about her because she saved Karan Kundra in a recent task.

In the latest episode, while defending herself in a fight with Umar, Tejasswi says that she let Rashami off even though she didn’t save her. To this Rashami counter-attacks saying that she was always clear about her strategy. As Tejasswi starts interrogating and attacking her, Rashami asks her why is she questioning her. She then goes ahead to drop the bomb saying that Tejasswi had an issue because she saved Karan. Tejasswi denies these claims and says that she finds them funny.

Later in the episode, Rashami again reiterates that she wasn’t dragging Karan in the matter, but she felt that Tejasswi had an issue with her helping Karan. Rashami then calls her insecure and declares she will stay away from Karan. Tejasswi asks her ‘what’ to which Rashami replies that she felt that way. For the unversed, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash formed a close bond during their time at Bigg Boss 15, which must have led Rashami to feel that Tejasswi was insecure.

