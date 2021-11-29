Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai gets into a fight with Pratik Sehajpal over the kitchen duties

The entry of the wildcard contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant had brought a new wave of entertainment. The contestants are seen getting into arguments with them. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and Pratik Sehajpal are getting into a fight over the kitchen duties.

It is seen that problems are arising in the house as the wildcard entries are giving orders to the non-VIP members. The wildcards are ruling over them which is causing friction between the contestants. In the promo, it is seen Rakhi Sawant gives chopping and cleaning duties to Pratik Sehajpal and he says it is too much.

Rashami Desai interrupts saying that there is not much cleaning in the living room. The fight aggravates and Rashami calls Pratik ‘bail-buddhi’ in anger. Pratik says, ‘Ya I am ok I am bail-buddhi, you are a bail’.

See promo here:

The VIPs are seen asserting their authority by dividing chores among the non-VIPs. Nishant and Tejasswi sing and dance in the house. Rashami again gets heated up and says that everyone is singing and dancing and no one is taking things seriously and shouts at him “Gaana mat gao.”

Devoleena also fights. Rakhi accuses Rajiv that his spit is all over the food. She orders him that he won't cook breakfast from now and the entire house is now divided into two zones.

Abhijeet Bhichukale makes his entry as it had got delayed as he reportedly contracted COVID-19. His entry will bring more fights as Umar refuses to shift his bed for him. He says, “VIPs gaye bhaad me.”



