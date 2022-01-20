Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai gets violent with Devoleena; Tells Rakhi Sawant that latter cannot be trusted

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss15 will see that the non-VIP members are seen giving their best to win the ticket to finale. The competition has become tough and as the contestants Rashami Desai and Develeena are seen fighting it out for the last ticket. Rashami is seen getting aggressive as she feels that Rakhi is favouring Devoleena.

In the promo of the episode, it is seen that Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen trying to convince Rakhi for the last ticket to finale. Rakhi also talks to Rashami Desai, as she says, “Devo has asked her to not give to you but I will give to you.” She also tells Devoleena that she is going to play the game and take her name. As Rakhi Sawant proceeds to write the name on the sheet, Rashami is seen getting aggressive. She tells Rakhi, “You are trusting this woman, no one is bigger liar than her. She uses people for her benefit.” She also tries to hit Devoleena but Rajiv Adatia intervenes. It will be interesting to see whose name will Rakhi choose for ticket to finale.

See promo here-

For the unversed, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee became good friends in Bigg Boss 13 and had maintained their bond after the show. They also entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as best friends, but soon their relation faced trouble. They started fighting in the house.



