Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai REACTS to Afsana Khan’s panic attack: No one knows what she’s going through

Bigg Boss 15, which has become synonymous with endless fights and controversies, is all set to witness a new twist wherein the makers will be announced VIP zone in the house. It happens to be a chance for the housemates to make it to the grand finale and is likely to change the course of the game. While it is said to be a tough fight, amid this Afsana Khan made the headlines as she had a panic attack after losing out in the VIP zone task.

As per the promo, the Punjabi singer was seen losing out control and got violent in the house after she failed to get access to the VIP zone. This isn’t all. Afsana had reportedly picked up a night during the breakdown and ended up harming herself. While the social media is brimming with an opinion over Afsana’s act, Rashami Desai also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and expressed her views about the same. She wrote, “More painful that such good talent and no one knows what she’s going thru. Inside out ppl only judge and for what? We all learn from own & others mistakes. Koi dudh ka dhula nahi. Pr an to understand and give her space and #respect BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI…”

Take a look at Rashami Desai’s tweet:

More painful that such a good talent and no one know what she’s going thru.

Inside out ppl only judge and for what ?

We all learn from own & others mistakes.

Koi dudh ka dhula nahi. Pr an to understand and give her space and #respact

BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI… — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) November 9, 2021

As per the promo, her panic attack had left everyone petrified as Jay Bhanushali, Nishant Bhatt etc came to save her. Meanwhile, there are reports that following this act of harming herself, Afsana has been asked to leave the house.