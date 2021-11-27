Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai scolds Karan Kundrra for complaining about Tejasswi Prakash to Shamita Shetty

Day 56 in the Bigg Boss 15 house started with an exciting note as four VIPs made their way into the house as wildcards – Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh. The housemates welcomed them with a lot of hooting and cheering. They also went on to discuss their journeys and performances with the VIPs while the latter gave their opinions. Speaking of which, Rashami Desai talked to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, and expressed that she did not like the way Karan complained about Tejasswi to Shamita.

When Karan asked Rashami about how his game has been, the latter laughed and said that he is creating a mess, while Tejasswi is cleaning it. Tejasswi, who just joined Umar, Karan, and Rashami’s conversation asked the former BB13 contestant to not say so. Rashami opined that Karan and Tejasswi should start respecting each other’s individuality and decisions in the game. For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi have a romantic bond in the show. Rashami further tells him that Karan is not doing anything in the show. Rashami said that Tejasswi does not go and cry about her issues with Karan in front of anybody. She further asks Karan to sort his issues with Tejasswi by addressing them with her, instead of discussing them with someone else.

Continuing further Rashami referred to an instance that happened a few weeks back and said, “I felt bad when you went to Shamita and you told her why doesn’t she understand?” Hearing this, Tejasswi gave a confused expression. Rashami stated that Tejasswi has never complained about Karan in front of others. Rashami concluded by saying that she likes Tejasswi, and even if their opinions do not match, that kind of disrespect should not be there between them.

