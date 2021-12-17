Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai screams ‘I love you’ to Umar Riaz amid fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Bigg Boss 15 is almost nearing its end and the drama, fights, and arguments only keep on increasing every day. In the latest episode, we see Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai get into an argument once again. During the recent task for the Ticket To Finale, Abhijit Bichukale asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss on his cheek, after which she tells him not to cross the line. Later on, when all the housemates come to know about this, Rashami Desai says that Devoleena should draw a line, and that if she gives someone the opportunity to do this, they will grab it.

Later, when Devoleena questions Rashami what she meant by that, the latter replies that Devoleena was the one to defend Abhijit when he called her ‘gutter’. An agitated Devoleena asks Rashami if she’s comparing abuse to someone’s dirty intentions. She further says that it’s because of people like Rashami that girls who want to stand up for themselves can’t do so. Devoleena goes on to say that just like Rashami used her in Bigg Boss 13, she’s using Umar in this season.

She also said that Rashami was the one who shared that Umar likes her, so why she can't tell it to his face? Rashami then holds Umar’s face and screams ‘I love you’, as a way of answering back to Devoleena. Post this, Rashmi asks Devoleena, ‘Now, tell me?”

Devoleena then tells Umar to tell her how their relationship went three years later. Rashami mocks her and tells Umar that he can go and tell her about them even after two months. Rashami further calls Devoleena an opportunist. Later in the night, when Tejasswi asks Rashami if she likes Umar, she tells her that she hasn’t thought about it, but that she does have a nice connection with him.

