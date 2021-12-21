Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai warns Tejasswi Prakash to not question Umar Riaz about his relation with her

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, it is seen Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz's relation has become the current topic of the house. The two of them are seen getting closer and spending a lot of time with one another. Other contestants are also seen interested in their growing fondness, but it seems like Rashami Desai does not want to talk about it. In the recent promo of the show, the actress is seen getting angry with Tejasswi Prakash as she talks to Umar about his bond with her.

In the promo of the show, it is seen that Rashami gets mad at Tejasswi for talking about her with Umar. Tejasswi says, “I swear I was just asking if he will date Rashami Desai after going out of the Bigg Boss house.” Rashami Desai says that, “You cannot ask him this and I also never ask you about your relation with Karan Kundrra. So you also don’t ask.” Tejasswi tried to explain herself as she says, “In weekend ka vaar, you both said you like each other.” She warns Tejasswi, “Tereko sunna hai to sun nahi sunna hai to mat sun”. She tells her to never do that again.

See promo here:

The contestants Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai are seen getting close to each other in the Bigg Boss house. They are seen getting cosy and hugging each other on numerous instances. But Rashami Desai does not want to put a label on their bond and has been seen losing temper when people talk about her and Umar Riaz. The actress was seen lashing out at Devoleena also before for the same reason.



