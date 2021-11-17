Bigg Boss 15: Recently evicted contestant Afsana Khan to enter again as a wild card? Reports

The previous week of the show Bigg Boss 15 was full of fun and drama. The popular singer Afsana Khan, who was a contestant of the show, had gone through an emotional breakdown in the house. She was seen trying to hurt herself in anger, owing to which, she was ousted from the house by Bigg Boss. Now, as per a report by TellyChakkar, the singer will be re-entering the house as a wild card.

In the previous week, the audience witnessed the rage of Afsana over losing in the VIP task. She was asked to go to the confession room, where she was asked to leave the BB house.

Afsana Khan refused to leave the house on the account of the actions of Shamita Shetty and her brother, Rajiv Adatia. She said that she will go out along with them. The singer refused to leave the Bigg Boss house as she felt it was an unfair decision and that she deserves to be in the show, but after speaking to her fiance, she agreed to leave the house.

After that, the audience demanded that she should re-enter the show, and since then, the singer has been trending on social media. As per sources, Afsana might be coming back as a wild card contestant and she is in talks with the makers of the show. She is back in Mumbai, but there is still no confirmation on the same.

Afsana’s comeback will definitely spice up the show and it will be interesting to see how Shamita would react as she is currently away from the house. It will interesting to see if Afsana will be able to build relations with Rajiv, Karan, and Umar, who she thought were close to her but who backstabbed her at the last moment in the task.

As per reports, if Afsana will make her come back to the show, then she would walk into the house in the upcoming weekend.



