Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty to participate in the reality show?

It has been months when Bigg Boss 14 had come to an end and got its winner in Rubina Dilaik. It was quite an interesting season and witnessed a neck and neck competition between Rubina and Rahul Vaidya. And while the reality show had been garnering immense popularity with every season, the fifteenth season of the much talked about reality show has already started creating a buzz in the town. Yes! Bigg Boss 15 is expected to hit the television screens this year and there have been speculations about who all will be participating in the show.

Amid this, Rhea Chakraborty’s name has also emerged among probable contestants of Bigg Boss 15 which is likely to be hosted by . For the uninitiated, Rhea is one of the popular Bollywood actresses and is known for movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Jalebi etc. To note, while Rhea has been among the first Bollywood stars who have been rumoured to be participating in the popular reality show, if the reports turned out to be true, Bigg Boss 15 will mark the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress debut on the small screen. While an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made, this has certainly got the audience excited.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Bigg Boss makers will once again be opening gates for the commoners in the fifteenth season. It is happened to be true, it will be the third time that the commoners will be stepping inside the BB house after season 10 and season 12.

