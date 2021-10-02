Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty rubbishes rumours of participation in Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 15 has now become the major talk of the town as the show finally premiered on Indian television screens. The much-awaited premiere night of the show has already seen several participants entering the house. Amidst this, Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has denied her participation in the show.

Just an hour before the show’s launch, Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to issue an official statement on the ongoing rumours. She clearly refuted any link with the reality TV show. The actor said, “I believe there are rumours about me being a part of the TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours. I am not a part of Bigg Boss.” Apart from her even KKK 11 winner in a past interview had refuted rumours of his participation in Bigg Boss 15.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s statement below:

Speaking of Arjun Bijlani, the actor told Times Now, “No, I am not doing Bigg Boss this year. Of course (it was offered). And I would have done it. But my dates have just kind of merged with the webseries and the dates have merged with that of Bigg Boss. Otherwise, I would have done it. It is very mentally challenging and I don't know what not people say to each other. I am a very happier person. So I don't how will I do in that show.” The television show airs on Color from October 2 onwards. Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht and Jay Bhanushali are among the confirmed contestants of the show.

