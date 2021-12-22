Bigg Boss 15: Ritesh Singh makes shocking revelations regarding his marriage with Rakhi Sawant; Find out

A month back Rakhi Sawant stepped into the Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard entrant and surprised her fans by introducing her husband Ritesh Singh for the first time on national television. Ever since the couple entered the show, fans were waiting to see their chemistry. Meanwhile, outside the house, a woman named Snigdha Priya had levelled allegations of domestic violence against him and claimed that he was lying about being an NRI.

Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 15, Ritesh spoke to Hindustan Times about his marriage with Rakhi Sawant and made some shocking revelations. Revealing the reason why he didn't come forward for more than two years of his marriage with Rakhi, Ritesh said that it was personal to him. “I knew about the allegations of my previous wife and I wanted these things to get sorted out, so Rakhi and I could have a formal marriage. Plus, Rakhi had her career and I also had a lot of ongoing projects,” he added.

Ritesh admitted that Rakhi is not his legal wife and claimed that Snigdha is not willing to sign the divorce papers. “She has eloped twice from our home with someone else and I have not been in contact with her since. I filed for divorce but she is not signing the papers,” he said.

Ritesh further added that he and Rakhi plan to have a formal marriage ceremony. Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ritesh informed that he is going to take the legal route against Snigdha Priya. “I am going to put a mental harassment case against her family. When I went for the 498 case, there also they attacked me. I filed an FIR too, but no progress till now,” said Ritesh.



