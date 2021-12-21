Bigg Boss 15: Ritesh talks about his marriage with Rakhi Sawant: We’ve accepted each other as husband wife

Last month, actress Rakhi Sawant entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card along with her husband Ritesh Singh. On Sunday, Ritesh was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Now, in a chat with Indian Express, he opened up about the buzz that his wedding with Rakhi Sawant was made-up for the show.

Ritesh said, “Rakhi has a heart of gold. When I met her, I was at my lowest and she supported me wholeheartedly. I call her devi as she has given me a new lease of life. We both have accepted each other as husband-wife, and want to lead a happy married life. I really love her and want to sort everything so that we can enjoy our conjugal life once Bigg Boss 15 ends.”

On the show, Ritesh was often criticised for his rude behaviour towards her. Even Salman Khan lashed out at him for his rude behavior. Speaking about it, Rakhi’s husband said that it was his ‘strategy’. Explaining his strategy, he said, “The house is already divided into two groups led by Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty. I wanted people to feel that Rakhi and I are not together so that she gets her supporters, while I create my own army. And towards the end of the game, we would have united. My only mistake was that I could not discuss my plans with Rakhi as I feared others would get a whiff off it. Honestly, I had no malice and it was all part of the game.”

