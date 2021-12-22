Bigg Boss 15: RRR cast Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt to grace Salman Khan’s show on Weekend Ka Vaar?

The cast of the much-anticipated film, RRR will be reportedly gracing the sets of Bigg Boss 15 in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. Yes! You read that right. Bigg Boss fans and RRR enthusiasts are up for a massive treat as Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt will be apparently sharing the stage with Salman Khan in the coming weekend. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR will be soon hitting the theatres on 7th January, 2022, and ahead of its big release, the makers and actors are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film.

Salman Khan has a great bond with both the south superstars. He has often extended support and appreciation for their films. Moreover, Salman was also part of RRR’s grand launch event in Mumbai as a chief guest recently. Apart from the actors, director SS Rajamouli is also expected to feature in the episode. Alia, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be reportedly seen interacting with the housemates, and conducting a few interesting tasks for them as well. Apart from the RRR cast, dancing diva Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will also be reportedly seen on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where they will be promoting their new song.

This week, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are nominated to be evicted from the house. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, and Abhijit Bichukale are safe. Last week, Rajiv Adatia, and Ritesh Singh were eliminated from Bigg Boss 15.

