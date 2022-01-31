Bigg Boss 15 runner up Karan Kundra shares a cryptic post; Says 'lost faith in a lot of things today'

Bigg Boss 15 is finally over and as we all know, Tejasswi Prakash has lifted the winner’s trophy with Pratik Sehejpal becoming the first runner up and Karan Kundrra emerging as the second runner up. Well, the netizens were divided into two halves after Teja’s win and many felt that she did not deserve the trophy. But, that is not what caught our attention the most, it was Karan’s tweet after stepping out that has left us wondering what is exactly going on with him?