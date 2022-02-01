Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal REVEALS Salman Khan's special gift to him

Even though Pratik Sehajpal didn't win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, he won the hearts of millions with his hard work in the show. Tejasswi Prakash won the show, and Pratik managed to gain the position of first runner-up. In a new interview, Pratik said that he walked out of Bigg Boss OTT sacrificing his chance to win the trophy for Bigg Boss 15. However, he is grateful for the amount of love and respect people have for him.

Speaking to Indian Express, Pratik Sehajpal also revealed the special gift he received from superstar Salman Khan. Pratik said that the host gifted him his T-shirt as a gesture and even suggested him to focus on hard work. “He told me that building a body is fine but there are more things to focus on. Bhai also mentioned a very important thing to me. He said that if you want something, you should never hesitate to ask for it, even beg if needed. Salman bhai said that I go to any lengths if I need anything. I think that makes him the most loved man. His humility and passion are so inspiring,” Pratik said.

Pratik also reacted to the claims that Tejasswi Prakash was allegedly a ‘fixed winner’ of the show. The runner-up said, “I won’t like to comment on it. I always believe in hard work and luck. I worked hard on the show and so has the other person. I don’t want to talk about whether it was unfair, as everything is fair in love and war.”

Also Read: Pratik Sehajpal thanks fans for love & support during Bigg Boss 15; Says, ‘I feel like a winner’

