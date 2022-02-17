Bigg Boss 15’s Afsana Khan remembers her last meet with Bappi Lahiri: ‘I got his blessings'

Bollywood’s legendary music composer breathed his last on February 15 at a Mumbai hospital. The legendary composer's death has come as a major loss for the industry. Last month, when Bigg Boss Season 15 was still on, Bappi Da had made an appearance on the show. He went along with his grandson to promote his song. Bappi Da and host Salman Khan shared some memorable moments on the show. The singer-composer had a brief interaction with the participants, including Afsana Khan.

Singer Afsana recounts how happy she was to interact with Bappi Da, in an interview with ETimes TV. She said, "I feel blessed that I got an opportunity to speak to him on the reality show. He blessed me. It was my wish to sing with him one day... that can't happen now but I got his blessings and I feel grateful for that."

Recounting that day, she says, "I remember that day when he visited Bigg Boss on the weekend episode. I usually wear a lot of gold but that day, because of my outfit, I chose not to wear it. I told him that people in Punjab ask me if I am his daughter or part of his family. Bappi ji will always be known for his singing. And, yes, also for wearing heavy gold ornaments. I too was inspired by him as I love wearing gold. But he used to carry it off so well. It's sad that he is not with us anymore."

She further added that the industry has lost two gems in the past few days- Lata didi and now Bappi ji. She paid her respects to him. "There will not be another Bappi Lahiri born, he was unique and had some extraordinary skills," she stressed.



