Bigg Boss 15’s Akasa Singh says Miesha Iyer ‘manipulates a lot’; Calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘shrewd player’

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:23 PM IST  |  3.4K
   
Singer Akasa Singh was the latest contestant to be evicted from the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15. Last week, the contestants nominated for elimination were Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian and Akasa Singh. On Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Akasa was eliminated from the Salman Khan-fronted show because of receiving the least votes among the three from viewers. Akasa, who was in the Bigg Boss House for almost a month, recently spoke to a leading news portal, and opened up about her opinions of other housemates, including Vishal, Nishant, Miesha, and Tejasswi. She also expressed that she is unhappy with her eviction.   

In a recent chat with ETimes TV, Akasa said, "Vishal (Kotian) bhai, Nishant Bhat are manipulative people. I don’t know if Karan (Kundrra) is manipulative so I won’t put him in the list, because I have a bond with him. But I want to see the episodes first and then decide. Miesha Iyer also manipulates a lot and I have seen that. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, I feel is a shrewd player. I've realised it," she said.

Akasa further shared that she is disappointed with her eviction. However, she is glad that she stood her ground and did not let go of her values and morals on the show. She said, "I was expecting it but I am really disappointed that it happened this week. I feel my contribution was much more and I was slowly opening up. I was creating a strong bond. My journey on the show became better after two weeks as I found people who I could connect with. I had a very strong bond with them and am sure I will be friends with them even post the show. One thing I am glad about is that I stood my ground and upheld my values and my morals. I didn’t do anything, not even once which I have to regret. I am happy that I came out in a dignified manner. But I am unhappy that I am out," she shared.

