Bigg Boss 15’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee claims her maths teacher 'misbehaved' with her

Bigg Boss 15’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently busy as she recently made the wild card entry in the BB house. The actress who is known for being vocal, in a recent promo video for Flipkart’s Ladies Vs Gentlemen Season 2, revealed that her maths teacher ‘misbehaved’ with her.

She says, “He was a very good teacher there. Everyone would go to him for tuition. All the good students and two of my best friends also went to him for tuition. Suddenly, after one week, they (my friends) stopped going. They went for one week, but stopped after that.”’ Although Devoleena raised the issue to the teacher’s wife, she wanted to take strict action.

“Then I went for tuitions and then he misbehaved with me. I went back home and told my mom. We went to sir’s house and complained to his wife. All that happened. But, I really wanted to take some strong action, because my two friends were there….perhaps it happened with them as well and then they left the tuitions,” she added. Devoleena further said, “They did not feel the need to inform me because they must have felt ‘what will society say? What will everyone say?’ My family also thought the same, right? That is why they did not go to the police and did not take any strong action. Today, I feel I must stand for myself and take action.”

The actor then urged parents to take action whenever their children suffer or face something like this.

