Bigg Boss 15’s Ieshaan Sehgaal kisses girlfriend Miesha Iyer in an adorable VIDEO

Miesha Iyer recently got evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. Miesha and Ieshaan Sehgaal are some of the hottest couples in town. Ieshaan on Monday took to Instagram and shared a lovely video with Miesha. In the video, Ieshaan can be seen adorably kissing Miesha. Along with the video, Ieshaan wrote a wonderful caption, “You’re everything that I wished for”. Several of their fans took to the comment section and wrote complimentary things about the couple. One of the fans wrote, “Big Boss fav couple”.

After getting evicted from the show, Miesha spoke to India TV about processing the rejection and said, “I'm still feeling the Bigg Boss hangover because I don't really know why I was evicted. I'm still processing it trying to catch up on some sleep. I still haven't spoken to many people or seen any episodes, so I don't have a fair idea to make a judgment. And I don't want to think about it because I can't go back and change anything. I have no regrets and I think I have had a beautiful journey.”

Miesha also spoke candidly about her relationship with Ieshaan and said, “If it was just for the game, we would have planned better. We would have not wanted to look foolish. It was very organic and we ourselves didn't understand how this started. But then we realize that a week in Bigg Boss is like a month in the real world. Normally, you go on a few dates, meet each other quite a few times or maybe watch a movie. You're hardly spending like four hours with that person. But here in Bigg Boss, our relationship started with live-in.”

