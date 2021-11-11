Bigg Boss 15’s Ieshaan Sehgaal on Rajiv Adatia: Talks about a relationship with him are all fake rumours

Bigg Boss 15 is one of the leading shows of the television industry. The show often trends on social media for numerous reasons. It is always high on drama and contestants are often seen at loggerheads in the house. The show witnessed an unexpected twist when the Diwali weekend led to double elimination. After coming out of the show, Ieshaan Sehgaal talked in an interview about the rumours of his sexuality.

Ieshaan Sehgaal was very popular in the show Bigg Boss 15, owing to his romantic relationship with Miesha Iyer. They were often seen engaged in PDA and spending time together. With the elimination of Miesha Iyer on Diwali weekend, house big goodbye to Ieshaan Sehgaal on the following day. Apart from his relationship with Miesha, there were also rumours about the actor being associated with Rajiv Adatia.

There has been a lot of rumours about his sexuality. We even saw Miesha raise questions about it in the BB15 house. Things turned intense when reports of his linkup with co-contestant Rajiv Adatia came to light.

Ieshaan Sehgaal has now clarified the rumours during his interview with Siddharth Kannan, “I have said this before and will repeat it that he (Rajiv Adatia) is a good friend. But talks about a relationship with him are all fake rumours. I’m an unfiltered person and on the show, I would speak without thinking or any fear and take a stand. I am the way I am, I don’t care about anything. Whatever my sexuality is, it is. I’m not trying to cover up anything. If I have the guts to go inside a room with my girlfriend and tell a man, ‘This is national television, say what you have to say’, then it clears there is nothing like that," he said.



