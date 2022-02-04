Bigg Boss 15’s Karan Kundrra on Tejasswi Prakash ‘age-shaming’ Shamita: She just used it as slang

Karan Kundrra won million hearts during his stint in Bigg Boss 15 reality show. While his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash lifted the dazzling trophy, he bagged the position of the second runner-up. The ‘Roadies’ fame is out and happy spending time with Tejasswi. In a recent interview, he spoke about the massive fight between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty over the ‘age shaming’ remark. Several celebrities including Bipasha Basu and Gauahar Khan had come out in support of Shamita and had slammed Tejasswi for her remark.

However, speaking to ETimes, Karan said that Tejasswi didn’t mean it and used ‘aunty’ word just as a slang. “For me my relationships are very important. My equation with Shamita was very respectful. That will always stay like that. There was always trust between us. I know that girl is trustworthy and stands for the right things and will never think bad for anyone. This has always been my feeling for her. And if because of one situation she feels I didn’t support her then she might have not seen yet how I tried to make Tejasswi understand where she was going wrong. I observe people and I know everyone’s temperament and know the right time to speak. I always try to sort things out,” he said.

Karan added, “I understand what exactly has happened and the choice that I made that I am going to stand by my girlfriend Tejasswi was a very clear choice. But that doesn’t mean I did not try to make Tejasswi understand where she was going wrong. I assure you Tejasswi did not mean it, she just used it as slang.”

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shamita Shetty commented on the same. The third runner-up said, “It was very distasteful. I just hope she doesn’t repeat her mistake because she may sit and apologise and justify whatever she has said. But words once spoken cannot be taken back. She needs to be a little more sensitive, even if you’re upset, you shouldn’t cross that line. I truly believe, at the end of the day you show your true colours in difficult situations. It’s so easy to be calm and composed when everything is all hunky-dory around you but who you are in a difficult situation really shows your character. In every task she would get very nasty and say some really hurtful stuff. I think she needs to grow up a lot and a little sensitivity would be nice and certainly do not repeat something like to a woman.”

