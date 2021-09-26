Bigg Boss 15’s new promo confirms Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal & Afsana Khan as contestants

The biggest reality show on Indian Television, Bigg Boss, will soon be returning with a new season. A few days after the end of its digital spin-off, Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by , Bigg Boss 15 will be premiering on the small screens on October 2nd. The buzz and speculation regarding who will be this year’s contestants have been going on since long and it looks like we finally have some names. A few moments back, Colors TV dropped a new promo on its social media handles and gave insights about a few contestants.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, Colors TV posted a brand-new promo for the Salman-Khan fronted Bigg Boss 15. While the video showed only a little glimpse of each contestant and did not reveal their faces, the voiceover sure did have some clues for viewers to figure them out. In the promo, a voiceover can be heard saying, "Bigg Boss ke iss jungle mein bade hi vichitra praani aane wale hain. Ek khatron se khelne wali haseena, ek haseenaon ka chaheeta superstar, ek TV ka shaktimaan shikaari, ek gaati koyel (Weird creatures will be coming to the Bigg Boss jungle. One beauty who likes to play with danger, a superstar who is a favourite among girls, a powerful hunter and a singing cuckoo).

The one who likes to play with danger is ex Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Tejasswi Prakash. The superstar is actor Karan Kundrra. The Shaktimaan Shikaari is Simba Nagpal, and the singing cuckoo is Afsana Khan.

The caption of the post read, “#BB15 ke iss jungle mein dangal karne aa rahe hain bade hi adhbut contestants. Kya app inhe pehchaan sakte hai? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15, 2nd October se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan @tresemmeindia @knorr_india @daburdantrakshak @lotus_herbals”.

Other than these contestants, some other names were also revealed in the recent launch event of the show. Apart from Bigg Boss OTT’s Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat will also enter the show. Moreover, Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht were also confirmed as contestants.

