Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia enjoys dinner with Neetu Kapoor; Says ‘house isn’t same without Rishi uncle’

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia recently visited actress Neetu Kapoor's residence to meet her after a long time. He enjoyed dinner with the veteran actress and shared a photo with her on his Instagram handle along with a lovely note. Sharing the post, Rajiv also remembered the late actor Rishi Kapoor. He wrote, “Having dinner and catching up with you Neetu Aunty is always so heart warming. Missed Rishi Uncle so much, the house isn’t the same without him. Miss our evening drinks with him and missing his vibe! You are the evergreen beauty and I’m so proud of you and how strong you are! Love you beyond words and thank you so much for always looking after me! Love you. #love #blessed.”

Neetu's reacted to the picture and wrote, “Awww you are too sweet.” Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also heart emojis in the comments section. Rakhi Sawant, who got evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 show recently, also commented on the photo. She wrote, “Hammm. One of the fans wrote, “Rajiv you are so sweet that everyone loves you. We miss you a lot. We love you Rajiv.”

Take a look:

Rajiv was in the limelight as he entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant last year. He won million hearts with his game and bond with people inside the house. After coming out of the reality show, Rajiv visited Shirdi with Shilpa Shetty and prayed for her ‘rakhi’ sister Shamita's victory. He was last seen as a guest on BB 15.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia makes a comeback in the show with special powers related to Ticket to Finale