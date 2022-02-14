Bigg Boss 15’s Rakhi Sawant parts ways with hubby Ritesh; Says ‘I am sad & heartbroken’

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most renowned personalities of the glamour industry. Ever since the news of her wedding came into the picture fans were quite excited to see who her husband is. Later when Ritesh and Rakhi entered Bigg Boss 15, fans could not keep calm as finally the mystery around her husband was lifted. But after being together and facing so many ups and downs the couple has parted ways. Today in an Instagram post, Rakhi shared a long note announcing her separation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakhi Sawant shared a post and wrote, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Bos show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. Im really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!”