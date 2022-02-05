Bigg Boss 15’s Simba Nagpal praises Pratik Sehajpal's game: He won people's hearts and that's the biggest win

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Simba Nagpal was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actor will be soon seen on the TV screen as he will be playing the lead in the popular TV show franchise, Naagin 6. Simba recently opened up on his friendship with the first runner of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal in an interview with ETimes. The duo had a good friendship in the show and he feels that Pratik may have not won the trophy but he won hearts.

Talking about Pratik's game in the show, Simba says, "I'm proud of Pratik for having made it so far in the game, he deserves it all and more. He has come a long way, and I know for a fact that he'll go a long way. His passion for the game has won everyone's hearts and I wish him more milestones to achieve.”

He further adds, "He's a gem of a person, and we got along like a house on fire during my Bigg Boss journey. In my eyes, he won, and he won big- he won people's hearts and that's the biggest win.”

Simba shared his take on Tejasswi Prakash's game as well. He said that Tejaswwi had also performed wonderfully, and he is happy for her win. He added that she is headstrong, confident and had proved to be one of the toughest contestants in the house.

Simba gained a large fan base in a short period of his career and was titled the 'most dignified contestant' in Bigg Boss 15, by host Salman Khan.

After winning the hearts with Shakti, the actor's fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him play the lead role in the upcoming show, Naagin 6.

